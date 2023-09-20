We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel 200Ml

Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel 200Ml

3.6(14)
Write a review

£1.90

£0.95/100ml

Health Antibacterial Hand Gel
Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel cleans and refreshes hands without the need for soap and water, is fast drying and non sticky with added moisturiser.Kills 99.9% of bacteria, with refreshing Aloe Vera extract.Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel cleans and refreshes hands without the need for soap and water, is fast drying and non-sticky with added moisturiser. WARNING: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flame, hot surfaces - No smoking. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Active ingredient: Ethanol 73.5%. UFI: 8850-F0GT-G00C-1866
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Ethanol 73.5%.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

200ml e

View all Hand Gel, Sanitiser & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here