By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Plus Antibacterial Hand Gel 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Health Plus Antibacterial Hand Gel 50Ml
£ 0.75
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Health antibacterial hand gel
  • Tesco Health Antibacterial Hand Gel cleans and refreshes hands without the need for soap and water, is fast drying and non sticky with added moisturiser.
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria, with refreshing Aloe Vera extract.
  • ANTIBACTERIAL HAND GEL WARNING: Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, sparks, open flame, hot surfaces - No smoking. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. ROI PCS No: 99439 Active ingredient: Ethanol 62%. Contains: 2-Benzylideneoctanal. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Ethanol 62%. Contains: 2-Benzylideneoctanal. May produce an allergic reaction.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Produced in United Kingdom

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains ,
  • Highly flammable liquid and vapour.,
  • 2-Benzylideneoctanal,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50ml e

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER DANGER Contains , Highly flammable liquid and vapour., 2-Benzylideneoctanal, , , , , ,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Handy suze can put in handbag.Absorbs really well doesnt leave hands feeling stickymvery good value for price a little goes a long way and hands feel sift after using.

Usually bought next

Tesco Citrus Antibacterial Wipes 40 Wipes

£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Dettol 110 Large Cleansing Surface Wipes

£ 3.00
£2.73/100sheet

Carex Handwash Original 250Ml

£ 1.30
£0.52/100ml

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.75
£0.05/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here