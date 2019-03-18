By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Extracts Magnolia Antibacterial Hand Wash 500Ml

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Magnolia Antibacterial Hand Wash 500Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Magnolia Antibacterial Handwash
  • With natural magnolia extract this handwash has odour neutralising technology to help combat stubborn odours. It is specially formulated to cleanse your hands and help leave them feeling soft and smooth. Dermatologically tested.
  • extracts magnolia antibacterial handwash kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • With natural magnolia extract this handwash has odour neutralising technology to help combat stubborn odours. It is specially formulated to cleanse your hands and help leave them feeling soft and smooth. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Magnolia Biondii Flower Extract, Sodium Hydroxide.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn pump to open position and press. Massage into wet hands, then rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as good . . .

3 stars

If this is supposed to replace the tesco magnolia and silk liquid soap, (which I have been unable to buy for weeks) it is nowhere near as good. It doesn't foam up properly and the last bottle I had I could not get the top to pop up and had to decant it into another bottle. This is a problem I have had before with other tesco own brand liquid soap.

another substitute by tesco. rubbish no lather. no

2 stars

another substitute by tesco. rubbish no lather. not buying again.why are you changing products ? probably cheaper

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here