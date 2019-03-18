Tesco Extracts Magnolia Antibacterial Hand Wash 500Ml

Not as good . . .
If this is supposed to replace the tesco magnolia and silk liquid soap, (which I have been unable to buy for weeks) it is nowhere near as good. It doesn't foam up properly and the last bottle I had I could not get the top to pop up and had to decant it into another bottle. This is a problem I have had before with other tesco own brand liquid soap.
another substitute by tesco. rubbish no lather. not buying again.why are you changing products ? probably cheaper