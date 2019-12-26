By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extracts Aloe Vera Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Aloe Vera Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Aloe Vera Antibacterial Handwash
  • With natural Aloe Vera extract, this hand wash has odour reducing technology to help combat stubborn odours. It is specially formulated to cleanse your hands and help leave them feeling soft and smooth. Dermatologically tested.
  • extracts aloe vera antibacterial handwash kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Lactic Acid, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, CI 47005, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 42051.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn pump to open position and press. Massage into wet hands, then rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Not that good.

2 stars

Smells nice enough but you need about 5-6 squirts to get a decent enough lather and for it to feel 'soapy' when rubbing in your hands. Compared to the essentials handsoap, which you only need one squirt of so it lasts much much longer. Anti-bac soap isn't all that good for your hands anyway (look it up) and I only got this because the essentials wasn't available. I won't be getting this again.

Great item, will use all the time.

5 stars

Don't buy

1 stars

Doesn't lather, too runny

Good but could be better

3 stars

A reasonable hand wash for the price. Sadly the pump is one of those that when you press it down, squirts straight over the top of your hand so you lose a good part of it.

Best handwash I have ever used

5 stars

Really lovely, smells great , and helps my very dry skin. Recommended !!

Not great

2 stars

Smell not great. Also new shaped bottle not practical - not enough space between the shoulder of the bottle and the outlet for a hand (even my small hands). Bring the previous versions back

