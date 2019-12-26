Tesco Extracts Aloe Vera Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

Not that good.
Smells nice enough but you need about 5-6 squirts to get a decent enough lather and for it to feel 'soapy' when rubbing in your hands. Compared to the essentials handsoap, which you only need one squirt of so it lasts much much longer. Anti-bac soap isn't all that good for your hands anyway (look it up) and I only got this because the essentials wasn't available. I won't be getting this again.
Great item, will use all the time.
Don't buy
Doesn't lather, too runny
Good but could be better
A reasonable hand wash for the price. Sadly the pump is one of those that when you press it down, squirts straight over the top of your hand so you lose a good part of it.
Best handwash I have ever used
Really lovely, smells great , and helps my very dry skin. Recommended !!
Not great
Smell not great. Also new shaped bottle not practical - not enough space between the shoulder of the bottle and the outlet for a hand (even my small hands). Bring the previous versions back