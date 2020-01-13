Tesco Extracts Eucalyptus Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

Smells great.
Excellent product
Nice big container, great value. Doesn't dry out my hands and I use it constantly. Have one in the bathroom and kitchen.
Great value for money
This hand wash is very gentle and doesn't make my skin feel dry. Also it goes a long way. Very good value for money.
Avoid !
This soap runs on water. I mean you need half of the bottle to get your hands clean. Avoid ! Also no smell or different skin feel.
very thin need a lot more to wash hands properly s
very thin need a lot more to wash hands properly so any saving made immediately lost it works but won't buy again
Utterly dreadful - not recommended!
Dreadful, useless product - do not buy! This is a totally different formula from the old Tesco antibacterial liquid soap, which was excellent value, had a pleasant smell, and did the trick of actually washing and cleaning your hands! This grossly inferior replacement does not, and will leave you either purchasing a branded product in future, or going to one of the other supermarkets to buy their own brand instead.
Useless.
So watered done it's pretty much useless.
Disappointed
Not as good as its replacement. Seems more watery.
Dissapointing!
Tesco has removed it's Tesco Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml which was lovely. This one is a very poor substitute, thin and watery with no power to lather and clean properly.
Works just as well as known brands and smells grea
