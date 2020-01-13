By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extracts Eucalyptus Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

3(11)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Eucalyptus Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Eucalyptus Antibacterial Handwash
  • With natural eucalyptus extract, this handwash has odour neutralising technology to help combat stubborn odours. It is specially formulated to cleanse your hands and help leave them feeling soft and smooth. Dermatologically tested.
  • extracts eucalyptus antibacterial handwash kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, Lactic Acid, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, CI 42051, Sodium Hydroxide.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn pump to open position and press. Massage into wet hands, then rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

11 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Smells great.

5 stars

Smells great.

Excellent product

5 stars

Nice big container, great value. Doesn't dry out my hands and I use it constantly. Have one in the bathroom and kitchen.

Great value for money

5 stars

This hand wash is very gentle and doesn't make my skin feel dry. Also it goes a long way. Very good value for money.

Avoid !

1 stars

This soap runs on water. I mean you need half of the bottle to get your hands clean. Avoid ! Also no smell or different skin feel.

very thin need a lot more to wash hands properly s

3 stars

very thin need a lot more to wash hands properly so any saving made immediately lost it works but won't buy again

Utterly dreadful - not recommended!

1 stars

Dreadful, useless product - do not buy! This is a totally different formula from the old Tesco antibacterial liquid soap, which was excellent value, had a pleasant smell, and did the trick of actually washing and cleaning your hands! This grossly inferior replacement does not, and will leave you either purchasing a branded product in future, or going to one of the other supermarkets to buy their own brand instead.

Useless.

1 stars

So watered done it's pretty much useless.

Disappointed

2 stars

Not as good as its replacement. Seems more watery.

Dissapointing!

1 stars

Tesco has removed it's Tesco Antibacterial Handwash 500Ml which was lovely. This one is a very poor substitute, thin and watery with no power to lather and clean properly.

Works just as well as known brands and smells grea

5 stars

Works just as well as known brands and smells great.

