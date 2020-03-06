Tesco Essentials Hand Wash 500Ml

I thought that it was really thin and watery, then
I thought that it was really thin and watery, then checked the bottle against the one that I’d just finished which had seemed ok. My mistake! the previous one was Tesco ‘Extracts hand wash’, (which looks the same unless you look closely at the container). BIG DIFFERENCE IN CONSISTENCY AND QUALITY. This one’s going in the bin.
Just try it
We just moved to an area that doesn't have a local Sainsburys and needed to find a replacement hand wash from Tesco. I absolutely love this, it's much better than the Sainsburys own brand hand wash we were buying, mildy fragranced, smells amazing and costs pennies. I'm using it as hand and body wash.
not good
was very thin and runny, no scent, felt very very cheap
Rubbish
not anything like as good as one you replaced it with ,no lather with it very watery compared with one you took off market.
It’s so harsh, my hands were so sore after only one day 😡