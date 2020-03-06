By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Essentials Hand Wash 500Ml

2(5)Write a review
Tesco Essentials Hand Wash 500Ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials Hand Wash
  • Tesco Essentials Handwash has been formulated to help leave your hands feeling clean and fresh, suitable for daily use.
  • lightly fragranced suitable for daily use
  • Formulated to help leave your hands feeling clean and fresh. Suitable for daily use.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Laureth-4, (Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxide.

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Turn pump to open position and press. Massage into wet hands, then rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

I thought that it was really thin and watery, then

1 stars

I thought that it was really thin and watery, then checked the bottle against the one that I’d just finished which had seemed ok. My mistake! the previous one was Tesco ‘Extracts hand wash’, (which looks the same unless you look closely at the container). BIG DIFFERENCE IN CONSISTENCY AND QUALITY. This one’s going in the bin.

Just try it

5 stars

We just moved to an area that doesn't have a local Sainsburys and needed to find a replacement hand wash from Tesco. I absolutely love this, it's much better than the Sainsburys own brand hand wash we were buying, mildy fragranced, smells amazing and costs pennies. I'm using it as hand and body wash.

not good

1 stars

was very thin and runny, no scent, felt very very cheap

Rubbish

2 stars

not anything like as good as one you replaced it with ,no lather with it very watery compared with one you took off market.

It’s so harsh, my hands were so sore after only on

1 stars

It’s so harsh, my hands were so sore after only one day 😡

