Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Mouthwash 500Ml

Pro Formula Complete Sensitive was far better
I absolutely agree with the Tesco customer review from January 2020, Tesco's own 'Pro Formula Complete Sensitive Mouthwash' (alcohol free) was far better than this and now sourcing my alcohol free mouthwash from Amazon (Prime/Pantry) now, as this version is not good or recommended by any dental care. Tesco have been discontinuing so many great own brand products (since December 2019) and is making our monthly shop with them more and more disappointing 😿 FazZ / East London 😈
Bring back the Sensitive superior version
Bring back the Sensitive version Tescos which doesn't contain alcohol (as recommended by my dentist) and has a nice flavour. Why would you replace a good product with this that is inferior?