Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Mouthwash 500Ml

Product Description

  • PRO FORMULA complete gum health mouthwash
  • Helps maintain health gums. Antibacterial action. Clean Mint flavour. Formulated to help: Fight Cavities Prevent Plaque Prevent Tartar Strengthen Enamel Freshen Breath Reduce Oral Bacteria. For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Gum Health Toothpaste and Toothbrush. PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Exclusively at Tesco.
  • helps maintain healthy gums. Clean Mint. Antibacterial Developed with dentists.
  • PRO FORMULA is an expert, targeted oral care brand. Developed with dentists, approved by the Oral Health Foundation and trusted by over two million smiles every year. Formulated to help... Fight Cavities Prevent Plaque Prevent Tartar formation Strengthen Enamel Freshen Breath Reduce Oral Bacteria For best results, use in conjunction with PRO FORMULA Complete Gum Health Toothpaste and Toothbrush.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Zinc Chloride, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Sucralose, Citric Acid, Eugenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, CI 17200, CI 42051.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: squeeze both finger pads and turn cap. Pour half a capful (20ml) and rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml

Pro Formula Complete Sensitive was far better

2 stars

I absolutely agree with the Tesco customer review from January 2020, Tesco's own 'Pro Formula Complete Sensitive Mouthwash' (alcohol free) was far better than this and now sourcing my alcohol free mouthwash from Amazon (Prime/Pantry) now, as this version is not good or recommended by any dental care. Tesco have been discontinuing so many great own brand products (since December 2019) and is making our monthly shop with them more and more disappointing 😿 FazZ / East London 😈

Bring back the Sensitive superior version

1 stars

Bring back the Sensitive version Tescos which doesn't contain alcohol (as recommended by my dentist) and has a nice flavour. Why would you replace a good product with this that is inferior?

