Tesco Essentials Freshmint Mouthwash 500Ml

Tesco Essentials Freshmint Mouthwash 500Ml
£ 0.47
£0.09/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Essentials fresh mint mouthwash.
  • Tesco Essentials Fresh Mint Mouthwash, is alcohol free, with fluoride and antibacterial action. Formulated to help: Fight Cavities Protect Against Plaque Freshen Breath.
  • With fluoride. Antibacterial action. Alcohol free.
  • … is alcohol free, with fluoride and antibacterial action. Formulated to help: - Fight Cavities. - Protect Against Plaque. - Freshen Breath.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Sodium Fluoride, Citric Acid, CI 18965, CI 42051.

Produce of

Made in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: squeeze both finger pads and turn cap. Pour out half a capful (20ml) and rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
  • For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Mouthwash can be used between brushing, to help reduce plaque further. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

An Easier Top to Remove is Needed

3 stars

The mouthwash is fine but the problem is opening the bottle. I even asked the delivery driver to do it for me and no success there either. I ended up having to saw the little plastic tabs so that I could detach the top from the bottle. Surely, the top shouldn't be so difficult to remove. It isn't a one off either. I have bought several bottles and they were all the same. I will be buying something easier in future.

Good but difficult to open bottle

4 stars

Very good product and inexpensive milder taste than leading brands,only problem is if frail like me cap is impossible to open,contacted Tesco who said it was a health and safety issue,I now buy a more expensive one and when empty wash and cut top off Tesco bottle and transfer,hence reason for only 4*

