Tesco Essentials Freshmint Mouthwash 500Ml

An Easier Top to Remove is Needed
The mouthwash is fine but the problem is opening the bottle. I even asked the delivery driver to do it for me and no success there either. I ended up having to saw the little plastic tabs so that I could detach the top from the bottle. Surely, the top shouldn't be so difficult to remove. It isn't a one off either. I have bought several bottles and they were all the same. I will be buying something easier in future.
Good but difficult to open bottle
Very good product and inexpensive milder taste than leading brands,only problem is if frail like me cap is impossible to open,contacted Tesco who said it was a health and safety issue,I now buy a more expensive one and when empty wash and cut top off Tesco bottle and transfer,hence reason for only 4*