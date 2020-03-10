Tesco Extracts Coconut Shower Gel 1L

Faulty pump - staff also could not get it to work
Bought one and had to return it as the pump did not unlock. Tried another four bottles at Customer Services with two Tesco staff. None of the bottles could be unlocked. The product itself is good as we had to buy a smaller bottle that had a normal lid. The pump idea is great, but utterly useless if it does not work. Please sort this out Tesco - thank you
Poor pump design
Like the previous comment, I bought the product but the pump is so complicated and does not work. I can't say about the whole product.
Great Quality
Excellent quality, thick & creamy. Great on your skin
Was great until removing the pump style lid! Please replace! Have been buying this for years with the pump lid for my son who showers 8 times a day due to ocd. he needs a pump as he cant pickup the bottle.