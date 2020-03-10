Tesco Extracts Coconut Shower Gel 1L

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Coconut Shower Gel
  • Tesco Extracts indulgent shower gel with natural coconut extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Dermatologically tested.
  • This indulgent shower gel with natural coconut extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Dmdm Hydantoin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Twist pump to unlock before first use. Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Faulty pump - staff also could not get it to work

1 stars

Bought one and had to return it as the pump did not unlock. Tried another four bottles at Customer Services with two Tesco staff. None of the bottles could be unlocked. The product itself is good as we had to buy a smaller bottle that had a normal lid. The pump idea is great, but utterly useless if it does not work. Please sort this out Tesco - thank you

Poor pump design

1 stars

Like the previous comment, I bought the product but the pump is so complicated and does not work. I can't say about the whole product.

Great Quality

5 stars

Excellent quality, thick & creamy. Great on your skin

Was great until removing the pump style lid! Pleas

1 stars

Was great until removing the pump style lid! Please replace! Have been buying this for years with the pump lid for my son who showers 8 times a day due to ocd. he needs a pump as he cant pickup the bottle.

