Tesco Essentials Shower Gel 250Ml
£ 0.28
£0.11/100ml

  • Tesco Essentials shower gel
  • Tesco Essentials Shower Gel has been formulated to help leave your skin feeling clean and fresh, suitable for daily use.
  • Lightly Fragranced All Skin Types
  • Formulated to help leave your skin feeling clean and fresh. Suitable for daily use.
  • Pack size: 250ML

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzophenone-4, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, CI 42051, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 18965, Hexylene Glycol.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

250ml e

Not great value as you need to use so much

2 stars

This was so thin and runny it just fell off so I ended up using about three times as much as I normally would. Not great value, therefore.

I love this shower gel, no frills, just what I wan

5 stars

I love this shower gel, no frills, just what I wanted. Great price as well, I shall get some more this week.

Great brand swap

5 stars

Swapped to own brand for cost saving and daughter using too much shower gel than needed. Been using this for a few months now and I'm pleased with the swap. No irritation or too much dryness (just use moisturiser after). It has no smell to it. Good for a basic essential item. I tend to stock up in bulk.

Good basic shower gel

5 stars

It does its job very well. There is very little fragrance to it but that is point. Basically no thrills cheap shower gel but does it job.

