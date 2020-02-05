Tesco Essentials Shower Gel 250Ml

Not great value as you need to use so much
This was so thin and runny it just fell off so I ended up using about three times as much as I normally would. Not great value, therefore.
I love this shower gel, no frills, just what I wan
I love this shower gel, no frills, just what I wanted. Great price as well, I shall get some more this week.
Great brand swap
Swapped to own brand for cost saving and daughter using too much shower gel than needed. Been using this for a few months now and I'm pleased with the swap. No irritation or too much dryness (just use moisturiser after). It has no smell to it. Good for a basic essential item. I tend to stock up in bulk.
Good basic shower gel
It does its job very well. There is very little fragrance to it but that is point. Basically no thrills cheap shower gel but does it job.