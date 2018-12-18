By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel 500Ml

Write a review
Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel 500Ml
£ 0.90
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Extracts Sea Minerals Shower Gel
  • Tesco Extracts revitalising shower gel with natural sea minerals extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated.
  
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Dmdm Hydantoin, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Polyquaternium-7, Benzophenone-4, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, CI 42051, Maris Sal, Sodium Benzoate, Salvia Sclarea Oil, Hexylene Glycol, Potassium Sorbate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

dont buy

1 stars

smell over powering if like me you have allergy's to strongly perfumed items.

