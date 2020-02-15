By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3(3)Write a review
Tesco Extracts Magnolia Bath Foam 1 L

  • Tesco Extracts Magnolia Bath Foam
  • Tesco Extracts pampering bath foam with natural magnolia extract has been specially formulated to help cleanse the body and ease daily stresses. With added moisturising complex it leaves your skin feeling hydrated. Perfect for an indulgent treat after a long day. Dermatologically tested.
  • Pack size: 1L

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Dmdm Hydantoin, Glycerin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Magnolia Biondii Flower Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Pour into warm, running water and relax.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1L e

Causes itchiness

I used to love this product but after months of using it on a daily basis, it started make my skin unbelievably itchy. I was scratching after everytime I used it. I really liked the smell, consistency, smell and the price, but stopped buying because it hd bad influence on my skin and that happened to me for the first time in my entire life. I tried hundreds of other products but this is the first one, which made me buy back scratcher (at that time I didn’t know what was causing the issue). I swapped to Dove one and the itching stopped within a day...

Really good value for money!

I have stopped buying other brands. This is just a good, not drying on the skin and really good value for money. Can be used by all the family as the smell is not over powering.

Been buying for ages. Lovely in bath soft and cre

Been buying for ages. Lovely in bath soft and creamy. Doesn't dry skin out.. Just as good as the more expensive brands.

