Tesco Extracts Magnolia Bath Foam 1 L

Causes itchiness
I used to love this product but after months of using it on a daily basis, it started make my skin unbelievably itchy. I was scratching after everytime I used it. I really liked the smell, consistency, smell and the price, but stopped buying because it hd bad influence on my skin and that happened to me for the first time in my entire life. I tried hundreds of other products but this is the first one, which made me buy back scratcher (at that time I didn’t know what was causing the issue). I swapped to Dove one and the itching stopped within a day...
Really good value for money!
I have stopped buying other brands. This is just a good, not drying on the skin and really good value for money. Can be used by all the family as the smell is not over powering.
Been buying for ages. Lovely in bath soft and creamy. Doesn't dry skin out.. Just as good as the more expensive brands.