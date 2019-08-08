Haig Club Clubman Whisky 1L

Good, but dont believe the offers that are online
The offer online is not the same as when you go into the store, so travel there just for that fir that price to be told by a manager that i will have to buy it online, yet another spirit on offer online was on offer in store.
Worst whisky I’ve ever tasted. By far.
I didn’t believe any whisky could taste this bad. Seriously. I like whisky in most of its forms and styles so I thought I’d give this a shot. It reminds me of “moonshine” that I tasted Norway - just before I threw up. It is truly vile.