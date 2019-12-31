Tesco Adzuki Beans In Water 400G
- Energy540kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 109kcal
Product Description
- Adzuki beans in water.
- SWEET & VERSATILE Sorted for quality and soaked for hours, ready for chilli con carne
- Pack size: 235g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Adzuki Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 2½/2 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1½ mins (800W)/1 min (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 min (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Drain before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
235g
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (118g)
|Energy
|458kJ / 109kcal
|540kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|19.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|7.1g
|Protein
|7.0g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
