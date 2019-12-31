By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Adzuki Beans In Water 400G

Tesco Adzuki Beans In Water 400G
£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy540kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Adzuki beans in water.
  • SWEET & VERSATILE Sorted for quality and soaked for hours, ready for chilli con carne
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Adzuki Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2½/2 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1½ mins (800W)/1 min (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 min (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil. Drain before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (118g)
Energy458kJ / 109kcal540kJ / 128kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate16.2g19.1g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre6.0g7.1g
Protein7.0g8.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

