By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 550G

3.5(2)Write a review
Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature Cheddar 550G
£ 5.00
£9.10/kg

Product Description

  • Extra Mature Cheddar
  • For delicious recipes, visit www.pilgrimschoice.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
  • We love cheese. We love it so much our cheese experts hand select only the very best, chosen for its superior flavour, texture and aroma.
  • This Mature Cheddar is rich, smooth and wonderfully well rounded.
  • Like you, we think the world should be packed full of flavour.
  • We're anti-bland and pro-punchy, in cheese and in life. It's how we think, act and it's how our cheddar will always taste.
  • Our Extra Mature Cheddar is strong, punchy and in total control of your taste buds.
  • Hand selected for a better flavour.
  • Our cheese experts never compromise on flavour, consistency or taste. They grade each batch to ensure only the best cheese makes our packs.
  • Pilgrims Choice. Well Chosen.
  • No matter whether you're a cheese lover, a taste enthusiast or a midnight fridge raider, we promise to always strive to fill your life with flavour with the unapologetic, unashamed, unmistakable taste of Pilgrims Choice.
  • Pilgrims Choice. Fill your life with flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Well chosen - hand selected for a better flavour
  • Packed full of powerful flavour, our Pilgrims Choice Extra Mature is the perfect everyday cheddar for a slight crunch and a mighty, tasty punch
  • Strong & punchy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2°C to 5°C.Once opened best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK and Ireland, using milk from the UK and Ireland. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it grated liberally on a jacket potato.
  • Try it crammed into a toastie, oozing in a mac n'cheese or cut a slab and wedge it into your next burger.
  • Serve at room temperature.

Name and address

  • Ornua Foods UK Limited,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Return to

  • Write to us:
  • Pilgrims Choice,
  • Leek,
  • Staffordshire,
  • ST13 5SP.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy Values1725kJ/416kcal
Fat 34.9g
(of which saturates)21.7g
Carbohydrates0.1g
(of which sugars)0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Fibre 0.0g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% RI* per 100g)
* RI: Reference Intake-
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I bought the offer. No taste. Grilled. Very rubber

2 stars

I bought the offer. No taste. Grilled. Very rubbery.

Full of flavour fabulous strong cheese

5 stars

Full of flavour fabulous strong cheese

Usually bought next

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Tesco British Large Whole Chicken 1.55-1.95Kg

£ 3.70
£2.12/kg

Tesco Mini Chicken Fillets 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here