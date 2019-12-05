Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

Very nice with a good price
I was pleasantly surprised how nice it was for the price. I very much prefer it to the higher priced Tesco garlic bread. This one has the right amount of garlic flavour and cooks well the right amount of crispy on the outside and the middle is the perfect texture. I love it So does the kids.
Misleading Packaging
Very misleading packaging!!!! Beware this is a VEGAN product!!! Tesco's wouldn't let me return it so i fed it to the dogs and even they wouldn't eat it!!
Yummy yummy for my tummy
This bread is awesome. Im breast feeding and my baby has allergies so I can't have various things like dairy, and I was pleasantly surprised to find this bread is vegan! I didn't know what to expect as a cheap garlic bread isn't always a good one, but it doesn't disappoint it's garlicky and has a good over all flavor with a decent amount of filling, over all a top notch garlic bread well done tesco. Plus the cows are happy because it's vegan 👍😄
I buy these to go with the Tesco lasagne this is our favorite mid week meal
Good value baguette.
Nice little baguette to accompany a pizza. Bread comes out well and just enough garlic butter. Great value.
i really like this - great price, cooks quickly and suitable for those who dont eat dairy. 5* for me, buy one every week
Sorry Hearty not one of your best products
Very dry and very little taste of garlic