Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

4(7)Write a review
£ 0.32
£0.19/100g
1/4 of a baguette
  • Energy569kJ 136kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423kJ / 339kcal

Product Description

  • A baguette filled with a garlic and parsley spread.
  • Crunchy golden baguette dripping with a melty garlic and parsley filling
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-18 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a baguette (40g)
Energy1423kJ / 339kcal569kJ / 136kcal
Fat13.0g5.2g
Saturates4.0g1.6g
Carbohydrate44.6g17.9g
Sugars2.7g1.1g
Fibre2.2g0.9g
Protein9.7g3.9g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice with a good price

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised how nice it was for the price. I very much prefer it to the higher priced Tesco garlic bread. This one has the right amount of garlic flavour and cooks well the right amount of crispy on the outside and the middle is the perfect texture. I love it So does the kids.

Misleading Packaging

1 stars

Very misleading packaging!!!! Beware this is a VEGAN product!!! Tesco's wouldn't let me return it so i fed it to the dogs and even they wouldn't eat it!!

Yummy yummy for my tummy

5 stars

This bread is awesome. Im breast feeding and my baby has allergies so I can't have various things like dairy, and I was pleasantly surprised to find this bread is vegan! I didn't know what to expect as a cheap garlic bread isn't always a good one, but it doesn't disappoint it's garlicky and has a good over all flavor with a decent amount of filling, over all a top notch garlic bread well done tesco. Plus the cows are happy because it's vegan 👍😄

I buy these to go with the Tesco lasagne this is o

5 stars

I buy these to go with the Tesco lasagne this is our favorite mid week meal

Good value baguette.

5 stars

Nice little baguette to accompany a pizza. Bread comes out well and just enough garlic butter. Great value.

i really like this - great price, cooks quickly an

5 stars

i really like this - great price, cooks quickly and suitable for those who dont eat dairy. 5* for me, buy one every week

Sorry Hearty not one of your best products

3 stars

Very dry and very little taste of garlic

