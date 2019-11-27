By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Celebrations Tub 650G

4(4)Write a review
Celebrations Tub 650G

£ 5.00
£0.77/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • (664 g incl. wrappers)
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Peanuts, Desiccated Coconut, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~ 23, Portion size: 27.3g

Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 27.3g (%*)
Energy 2065kJ564kJ (7%)
-493kcal135kcal (7%)
Fat 24g6.6g (9%)
of which saturates 15g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate 63g17g (6%)
of which sugars 55g15g (17%)
Protein 5.4g1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.39g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Values will vary by brand--
**On Average--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for everyone

5 stars

It's good value for money (specifically if it's discounted) if you have guest coming over or kids to reward with a little treat this is the thing for you. Out of all similar chocolate boxes this one is everyone's favourite!

Product review

1 stars

I love chocolate therefore ı would like to buy this product yesterday also there was the discount however ı really disappointed because the taste was not sama with regular size of chocolate. I really regreted to buy it. I will never buy this product even there is discount. I was expecting to feel same taste, ı think manufacturer should develoo themselves. Thank you ... ı wish ı hadnt bought it .

Everyones favourite

5 stars

Everyone is someones favourite. Hence no waste.

Very nice chocolate

4 stars

Very nice chocolate

