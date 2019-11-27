Celebrations Tub 650G

Perfect for everyone
It's good value for money (specifically if it's discounted) if you have guest coming over or kids to reward with a little treat this is the thing for you. Out of all similar chocolate boxes this one is everyone's favourite!
I love chocolate therefore ı would like to buy this product yesterday also there was the discount however ı really disappointed because the taste was not sama with regular size of chocolate. I really regreted to buy it. I will never buy this product even there is discount. I was expecting to feel same taste, ı think manufacturer should develoo themselves. Thank you ... ı wish ı hadnt bought it .
Everyones favourite
Everyone is someones favourite. Hence no waste.
Very nice chocolate
