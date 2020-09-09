By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Penguin Triple Pack 516.6G

Mcvities Penguin Triple Pack 516.6G
£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

New

Each bar contains
  • Energy545 kJ 130 kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Covered Biscuit Bars Filled with Chocolate Cream
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 516.6G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of bars per pack: 21

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Net Contents

21 x 24.6g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bar
Energy (kJ)2178545
(kcal)521130
Fat 27.1g6.8g
of which Saturates 15.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate 62.5g15.6g
of which Sugars 40.0g10.0g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 5.3g1.3g
Salt 0.23g0.06g
Typical number of bars per pack: 21--

