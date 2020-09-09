Mcvities Penguin Triple Pack 516.6G
New
- Energy545 kJ 130 kcal7%
- Fat6.8g10%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Covered Biscuit Bars Filled with Chocolate Cream
- Join us at Facebook /McVitiesOfficial
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 516.6G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Typical number of bars per pack: 21
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail: McVitie's,
- Consumer Services,
- Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
- Resolution Road,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1PF,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
21 x 24.6g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar
|Energy (kJ)
|2178
|545
|(kcal)
|521
|130
|Fat
|27.1g
|6.8g
|of which Saturates
|15.5g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|62.5g
|15.6g
|of which Sugars
|40.0g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.06g
|Typical number of bars per pack: 21
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020