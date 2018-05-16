By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g
£ 3.39
£0.53/100g
Each biscuit (18.8g) contains
  • Energy387 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Oaty, Nobbly Biscuits
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • 45% oat & wholemeal
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 636g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (30%), Milk Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 318g pack: 34

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

2 x 318g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (18.8g)
Energy (kJ)2056387
(kcal)49192
Fat 23.3g4.4g
of which Saturates 11.5g2.2g
Carbohydrate 60.8g11.4g
of which Sugars 33.0g6.2g
Fibre 5.1g1.0g
Protein 7.1g1.3g
Salt 0.74g0.14g
Typical number of biscuits per 2 x 318g pack: 34--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g

£ 3.29
£0.52/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Tesco Custard Cream Biscuits 400G

£ 0.44
£0.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here