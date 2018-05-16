By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Digestives Lights 300G

£ 1.00
£0.33/100g
Each biscuit (14.8g) contains
  • Energy279 kJ 66 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Wheatmeal Biscuits
  • Find us at www.mcvities.co.uk
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • 30% Reduced Fat*
  • * 30% lower in fat than McVitie's Original Digestives.

By Appointment To Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • 70% wheat & wholemeal
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (60%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (13%), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid), Emulsifier (E472e), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 20

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
  • Mail: McVitie's,
  • Consumer Services,
  • Freepost RTLL-UESX-BHUB,
  • Resolution Road,
  • Ashby-de-la-zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1PF,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (14.8g)
Energy (kJ)1886279
(kcal)44866
Fat 14.5g2.1g
of which Saturates 1.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 69.9g10.3g
of which Sugars 20.2g3.0g
Fibre 3.7g0.5g
Protein 7.4g1.1g
Salt 0.97g0.14g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 20--

