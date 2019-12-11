Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G

No1 🥇 gold medal winner.
These, for me, have always been the bestest ever biscuits, nothing else can match them for taste and quality.
yummy
one of my old favourite biscuits
Flour (39%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (30%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Sal and/or Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (9%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Store in a cool, dry placeOnce opened, store in an airtight container.
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 26
433g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit (16.7g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2071
|346
|(kcal)
|495
|83
|Fat
|23.6g
|3.9g
|of which Saturates
|12.4g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|10.4g
|of which Sugars
|29.5g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|6.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|-
|-
