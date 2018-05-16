By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T Macaroni Pasta Free From 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
T Macaroni Pasta Free From 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
170g of cooked pasta
  • Energy1245kJ 294kcal
    15%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Dried macaroni pasta made from rice flour and maize flour
  • Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Wheat or Wheat derivatives, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Allow approximately 75g per person. Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil. Cook for 9-11 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsPer 170g
Energy733kJ / 173kcal1245kJ / 294kcal
Fat0.5g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate38.0g64.6g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.1g1.9g
Protein3.4g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Free From Spaghetti 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Free From Cheese Sauce Mix 36G

£ 0.60
£1.67/100g

Tesco Free From Lasagne Sheets 250G

£ 1.15
£4.60/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here