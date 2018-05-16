T Macaroni Pasta Free From 500G

- Energy1245kJ 294kcal15%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Dried macaroni pasta made from rice flour and maize flour
- Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Wheat or Wheat derivatives, Egg or Egg derivatives,
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Allow approximately 75g per person. Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil. Cook for 9-11 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Per 170g
|Energy
|733kJ / 173kcal
|1245kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|38.0g
|64.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.4g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019