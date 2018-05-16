Tesco Free From Breakfast Biscuits Chocolate Chip 180G

- Energy938kJ 224kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2084kJ / 498kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free biscuits with dark chocolate chips.
- GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Oat Breakfast Biscuits with Dark Chocolate Chips
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Gluten Free Oats, Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Tapioca Flour, Oligofructose, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g (4 x 45g e)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pack (45g)
|Energy
|2084kJ / 498kcal
|938kJ / 224kcal
|Fat
|23.5g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.4g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|20.1g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.5g
|Protein
|7.4g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
