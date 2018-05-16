By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Breakfast Biscuits Chocolate Chip 180G

£ 1.65
£0.92/100g
One pack
  • Energy938kJ 224kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2084kJ / 498kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free biscuits with dark chocolate chips.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & MILK FREE Oat Breakfast Biscuits with Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Gluten Free Oats, Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Tapioca Flour, Oligofructose, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 35% minimum. 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g (4 x 45g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pack (45g)
Energy2084kJ / 498kcal938kJ / 224kcal
Fat23.5g10.6g
Saturates9.5g4.3g
Carbohydrate61.4g27.6g
Sugars20.1g9.0g
Fibre5.6g2.5g
Protein7.4g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

