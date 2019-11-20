By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Branflakes 300G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Branflakes 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy453kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ / 358kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free rice and maize bran flakes fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Carefully selected grains. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Flakes of rice and maize bran, toasted for a crisp, delicate crunch
  • Carefully Selected Grains
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Flakes of rice and maize bran, toasted for a crisp, delicate crunch.
  • Contents may settle during transit.
  • Free From Food Awards 2019 Silver
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Fortified with iron & vitamins
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice, Maize Bran (15%), Sugar, Salt, Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D3, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try
  • Try with a dairy free milk alternative such as soya, rice or almond.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1511kJ / 358kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.3g0.7g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate69.3g20.8g
Sugars8.0g2.4g
Fibre15.0g4.5g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid400µg (200%NRV)120µg (60%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent taste, plenty of fibre, I ' am gluten in

5 stars

excellent taste, plenty of fibre, I ' am gluten intolerant and have irritable bowl problems, and these flakes help, please bring them back.

Really excellent

5 stars

Completely excellent. I used to love bran flakes, since diagnosis I cant have them but, I can have these and they are amazing. Great nutritional value and tasty - well done Tesco

Bring back Special Flakes

1 stars

Not as nice as Free From Special Flakes which are no longer made. Special Flakes were nicer and without vitamins. Please bring them back.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! No other gluten free bran flakes for coeliacs are nice except for these! I buy them every week, they are currently unavailable this week when I went to buy them so hopefully they will be back soon.

