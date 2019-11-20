Tesco Free From Branflakes 300G

excellent taste, plenty of fibre, I ' am gluten in
excellent taste, plenty of fibre, I ' am gluten intolerant and have irritable bowl problems, and these flakes help, please bring them back.
Really excellent
Completely excellent. I used to love bran flakes, since diagnosis I cant have them but, I can have these and they are amazing. Great nutritional value and tasty - well done Tesco
Bring back Special Flakes
Not as nice as Free From Special Flakes which are no longer made. Special Flakes were nicer and without vitamins. Please bring them back.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious! No other gluten free bran flakes for coeliacs are nice except for these! I buy them every week, they are currently unavailable this week when I went to buy them so hopefully they will be back soon.