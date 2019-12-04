By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Hazelnut Dairy Free 750Ml

5(2)Write a review
Innocent Hazelnut Dairy Free 750Ml
Product Description

  • A blend of spring water, rice, roasted hazelnuts and a touch of sea salt.
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products - No additives. No stabilisers. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced Sustainably - we want to leave things better than we find them, learn more at www.innocentdrinks.co.uk/us/sustainability
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentdrinks.com/charity
  • A blend of roasted hazelnuts, rice, spring water and a touch of sea salt. That's it.
  • - Naturally dairy & lactose free
  • - A source of vitamin E
  • - Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Unsweetened
  • Just 4 ingredients
  • Roasted hazelnuts, rice, spring water and a pinch of sea salt
  • Naturally dairy free
  • No additives, no stabilisers, no funny business
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750ml
  • A source of vitamin E which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Rice (11%), Hazelnuts (5.8%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Because of the way it's made, it's also not suitable for people with an Almond allergy

Storage

Keep refrigerated (0-8°C)Once opened, drink within 5 days For best before date, see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Good for nuttin' make a rich & nutty hot chocolate bake into tasty muffins pour over cereal fill up a paddling pool and splash around like a baby hippo or simply sip it on its own
  • Shake well and enjoy
  • You might notice some separation when standing. Don't worry, this is totally natural - just shake and enjoy.

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Name and address

  Fruit Towers,
  342 Ladbroke Grove,
  London,
  W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • Fruit Towers,

Return to

  • Pop in: Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 2 Ballsbridge Park,
  • Dublin 4,
  • DO4 YW83.
  Bananaphone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  Say hello: hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml
Energy 302kJ (72kcal)
Fat 3.9g
(of which saturates)0.3g
Carbohydrates8.3g
(of which sugars)2.9g
Fibre 0g
Protein 1.0g
Salt 0.05g
Vitamin E 1.2mg (9.6%*)
Contains naturally occurring sugars-
*%Reference Intake-

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very tasty, my mum liked it a lot.

5 stars

Very tasty, my mum liked it a lot.

The taste is simply sublime....

5 stars

The taste is simply sublime.... I'm living on this and the coconut at the moment. Definitely my drink of the summer!!

