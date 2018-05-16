One For All Sv9420 Amplified Indoor Aerial

- Get excellent reception for digital TV with this One For All Indoor Aerial. Enjoy Freeview channels with this curved designed aerial. Thanks to its modern design with gloss front and discrete profile, the One For All curved aerial is the ideal match for your home as it perfectly blends with modern home interiors. This One For All aerial has a unique 3G/4G block-filter to block all mobile phone signals, to ensure the best possible reception. For best performance we recommend to using this aerial within a range of 9 miles from your nearest transmitter.
- H11cm x W5.4cm x D21cm
- Excellent reception of digital TV (freeview)
- 9 miles reception range
- 3G/4G/LTE filter
