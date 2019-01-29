Jurassic World Dinosaur Celebration Cake

Disappointing
Bought this for a birthday cake. We were disappointed. Firstly we struggled to tell it was a dinosaur. Secondly, it didn’t taste particularly good. Thirdly, the sponge was dry. Threw most of it in the bin. Waste of money
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Salt, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Dried Egg White, Concentrate (Spirulina), Sweet Filling 8%, Raspberry Jam 7%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
This cake provides approx 18 servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/18th (50g)
|Energy
|1599kJ
|798kJ
|-
|381kcal
|190kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|6.9g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|30.4g
|of which sugars
|49.8g
|24.9g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.20g
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
