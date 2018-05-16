Emily Crisps Chilli & Lime Potato Sticks 35G

Product Description
- Sweet Potato Crisps Seasoned with Chilli and Lime
- #CrunchOn
- A new and unique take on the humble crisp, enjoy a nutritious, high fibre snack. Emily's crunchy sensations are seasoned to perfection, bringing out the best possible flavours of our nourishing sweet potato.
- Meet crunchy sweet potato sticks dusted with sweet, spicy chili and a hint of tangy lime.
- Emily lives for the discovery of delicious food, travelling the world to find the finest flavours.
- Taking inspiration from her adventures, Emily is now in the business of bringing the fun back to snacking, using her
- innovative technique which turns the freshest veg into crunchy crisps.
- Discover, bolder, tastier, crunchier
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Completely natural
- Perfect for baking
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan Society
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 35g
Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato, RSPO-Sustainable Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Cayenne Chilli, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Natural Lime Flavouring, Parsley, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY,
- UK.
Return to
- 8 Lee Street,
- London,
- E8 4DY,
- UK.
- HelloEmily@emilycrisps.com
- www.emilycrisps.com
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|2,125kJ
|744kJ
|-
|509kcal
|178kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|11.9g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|20.5g
|of which sugars
|37.8g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.4g
