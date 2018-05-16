By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Emily Crisps Chilli & Lime Potato Sticks 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Emily Crisps Chilli & Lime Potato Sticks 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet Potato Crisps Seasoned with Chilli and Lime
  • #CrunchOn
  • A new and unique take on the humble crisp, enjoy a nutritious, high fibre snack. Emily's crunchy sensations are seasoned to perfection, bringing out the best possible flavours of our nourishing sweet potato.
  • Meet crunchy sweet potato sticks dusted with sweet, spicy chili and a hint of tangy lime.
  • Emily lives for the discovery of delicious food, travelling the world to find the finest flavours.
  • Taking inspiration from her adventures, Emily is now in the business of bringing the fun back to snacking, using her
  • innovative technique which turns the freshest veg into crunchy crisps.
  • Discover, bolder, tastier, crunchier
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Completely natural
  • Perfect for baking
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan Society
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 35g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato, RSPO-Sustainable Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Cayenne Chilli, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Natural Lime Flavouring, Parsley, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • 8 Lee Street,
  • London,
  • E8 4DY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • 8 Lee Street,
  • London,
  • E8 4DY,
  • UK.
  • HelloEmily@emilycrisps.com
  • www.emilycrisps.com

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 2,125kJ744kJ
-509kcal178kcal
Fat 27.4g9.6g
of which saturates 11.9g4.2g
Carbohydrate 58.6g20.5g
of which sugars 37.8g13.2g
Fibre 7.3g2.6g
Protein 3.5g1.2g
Salt 1.2g0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Emily Crisps Salted Sweet Pot Sticks 35G

£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here