Penn State Sea Salted Pretzels 6X22g

- Energy366kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.55g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ
Product Description
- Original Sea Salted Wheat Pretzel Knots
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Pretzels
- Our pretzels pay homage to the birthplace of the classic American style pretzels- Pennsylvania. Perfectly baked to form wholesome crispy wheat pretzel knots.
- Original Sea Salted
- A true classic - just enjoy the original baked pretzel with just the right amount of sea salt.
- Classic American snacks
- 366kJ 86 kcal per 22g pack
- Baked not fried
- No MSG
- Pack size: 132g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
22g pack = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0282819 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22g Pack
|Energy
|1662kJ
|366kJ
|-
|393kcal
|86kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|1.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|76g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10g
|2.2g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.55g
|22g pack = 1 serving
|-
|-
