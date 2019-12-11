By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Penn State Sea Salted Pretzels 6X22g

Penn State Sea Salted Pretzels 6X22g
£ 1.70
£1.29/100g
Each 22g pack contains
  • Energy366kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.55g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1662kJ

Product Description

  • Original Sea Salted Wheat Pretzel Knots
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Pretzels
  • Our pretzels pay homage to the birthplace of the classic American style pretzels- Pennsylvania. Perfectly baked to form wholesome crispy wheat pretzel knots.
  • Original Sea Salted
  • A true classic - just enjoy the original baked pretzel with just the right amount of sea salt.
  • Classic American snacks
  • 366kJ 86 kcal per 22g pack
  • Baked not fried
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 132g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Dried Yeast, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

22g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0282819 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g Pack
Energy 1662kJ366kJ
-393kcal86kcal
Fat 4.6g1.0g
of which Saturates 0.5g0.1g
Carbohydrate 76g17g
of which Sugars 3.3g0.7g
Fibre 3.6g0.8g
Protein 10g2.2g
Salt 2.5g0.55g
22g pack = 1 serving--

