By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clipper Tea Everyday Decaffeinated 80 Tea Bags

2(1)Write a review
Clipper Tea Everyday Decaffeinated 80 Tea Bags
£ 5.00
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • 80 Unbleached Bags of Decaffeinated Organic Tea
  • To find out more visit clippers-teas.com
  • Design: www.bigfish.co.uk
  • A wonderfully full and rich brew, blended with assam, gently decaffeinated the natural way. At last - a truly delicious decaf.
  • We're dedicated to creating delicious teas that are beautiful inside and out. We use only the highest quality, natural ingredients, add nothing artificial and strive to improve the welfare of the workers. No wonder Clipper tastes so good.
  • All our organic products are grown in a way that preserves the natural balance of the environment and will help sustain people, wildlife and the land for the future
  • Organic
  • Natural, fair & delicious
  • Plastic-free tea bags
  • A crisp, refreshing blend

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Organically Grown Black Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Imported ingredients, blended and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make a perfect cup of tea
  • This is how we do it: Always use fresh water, pour it over the tea bag while its still boiling and allow to brew for 2-4 minutes. The rest is up to you.

Number of uses

80 Count

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Clipper,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,

Return to

  • Clipper Customer Information,
  • c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • The Meadows Business Park,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB,
  • UK.
  • www.clipper-teas.com

Net Contents

250g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Funny taste & takes forever to brew in the cup/mug

2 stars

Funny taste & takes forever to brew in the cup/mug

Usually bought next

Clipper Organic Everyday 100 Teabags

£ 3.80
£NaN/100g

Clipper Fair Trade 100 Tea Bags

£ 3.50
£1.13/100g

Nescafe Azera Americano Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 100g

£ 2.94
£2.94/100g

Offer

Tesco Organic British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L/4 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.66/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here