Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G

great price tesco the best
Brings nothing but disappointment to any Oreo fan like myself. It tastes exactly the same as regular Cadbury’s hot chocolate :(
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710 kJ
Sugar, Far-Reduced Cocoa Powder (17 %), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (3 %) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, Thickener (Carrageenan), Salt, Milk Protein, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Colour (E153), Emulsifier (E471), Stabiliser (E339)
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see cap
Per Serving (28 g + 200 ml water) - 9 to 10 servings per pack
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 28 g serving (with 200 ml hot water)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1710 kJ
|479 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|406 kcal
|114 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|8.4 g
|2.3 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|6.9 g
|1.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|20 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|61 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|7.1 g
|2.0 g
|-
|Protein
|7.1 g
|2.0 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.23 g
|0.34 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
