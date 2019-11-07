By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G

3.5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Oreo Instant 260G
£ 3.00
£1.16/100g
Each 28 g serving (with 200 ml hot water) contains
  • Energy479 kJ 114 kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.3 g
    3%
  • Saturates1.9 g
    10%
  • Sugars17 g
    19%
  • Salt0.34 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1710 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant hot chocolate biscuit flavour drink.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Far-Reduced Cocoa Powder (17 %), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (3 %) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, Thickener (Carrageenan), Salt, Milk Protein, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Colour (E153), Emulsifier (E471), Stabiliser (E339)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before: see cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water):
  • For the perfect Cadbury Oreo Hot Chocolate simply put 4 heaped teaspoons (28 g) of Cadbury Oreo Hot Chocolate into a mug, pour on hot water and stir.

Number of uses

Per Serving (28 g + 200 ml water) - 9 to 10 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 28 g serving (with 200 ml hot water)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1710 kJ479 kJ8400 kJ /
-406 kcal114 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 8.4 g2.3 g70 g
of which saturates 6.9 g1.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 71 g20 g260 g
of which sugars 61 g17 g90 g
Fibre 7.1 g2.0 g-
Protein 7.1 g2.0 g50 g
Salt 1.23 g0.34 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

great price tesco the best

5 stars

great price tesco the best

Pass

2 stars

Brings nothing but disappointment to any Oreo fan like myself. It tastes exactly the same as regular Cadbury’s hot chocolate :(

