Cadbury Highlights Milk Chocolate Jar 220G

Cadbury Highlights Milk Chocolate Jar 220G
£ 3.99
£1.82/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant low calorie milk chocolate flavour hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweeteners.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org
  • 38kcal Low Sugar†
  • † < 2.5 g sugar per 100 ml of the prepared drink.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (28 %), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Inulin, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (6 %) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea)), Palm Oil, Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Flavourings (contains Milk), Thickener (E407), Milk Protein, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, E950), Emulsifier (E471), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.For best before date see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions (with 200 ml hot water): For the perfect Cadbury Highlights simply put three heaped teaspoons of Cadbury Highlights into a cup or a mug, add hot water and stir well.

Number of uses

Approximately 20 servings per jar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving (11 g + 200 ml water)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1457 kJ160 kJ8400 kJ /
-347 kcal38 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 11 g1.3 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.6 g1.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 37 g4.1 g260 g
of which Sugars 28 g3.0 g90 g
Fibre 11 g1.2 g-
Protein 17 g1.9 g50 g
Salt 3.11 g0.34 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

