Kellogg's Special K Cereal 300G

£2.25

£0.75/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Portion (30g)
Energy
498kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1660 kJ

Crunchy Rice, Wholewheat and Barley Flakes Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.Past my date?Look - Smell - TasteDon't wasteLearn more at www.kelloggs.com
Start good*. Stay good.The secret to a day of good decisions is to get a good start.Tasty, crunchy flakes made with wholegrain wheat, rice and barley.*A serving of special k cereal contains a source of vitamin b12, contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.Special k is made with three grains: rice, wholewheat & barley. Rolled, flaked and toasted.
TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company.All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) limited
Tastier Than Ever!High FibreVitamins B6, B12, DIronNatural grainsNo artificial colours or flavoursNo preservativesSuitable for VegetariansHalal - HFA ApprovedKosher
Pack size: 300G
High Fibre

Ingredients

Rice (47%), Wholewheat (37%), Sugar, Barley (5%), Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Milk. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Preservatives

