Pg Tips Decaffeinated 180 Teabags 522G

Pg Tips Decaffeinated 180 Teabags 522G
£ 5.80
£1.12/100g
Each cup (200ml) - before adding milk contains
  • Energy4 kJ <1 kcal
    <1%
  • FatNil
    0%
  • SaturatesNil
    0%
  • SugarsNil
    0%
  • SaltNil
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2 kJ / <1 kcal

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated black tea with natural flavouring.
  • Supporting our tea farmers for a sustainable future
  • PG tips was the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal, which means that we're working to look after the environment and support our lovely tea farmers. All our tea is farmed by workers earning just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children.
  • Show us how you like it on Facebook or Twitter
  • Decaf tea the way it should be
  • We get excited about all things tea at PG tips. But this, ladies and gentlemen, is big. We're chuffed to introduce our best-tasting decaf - Ever. With a natural flavour inspired by the aroma of our tea gardens in Kericho, Kenya, this is a tasty cuppa. Rich, fresh and rounded, The Tasty Decaf is a regular cuppa just without the caffeine2
  • 2Contains less than 0.2 % caffeine
  • Fancy a dairy-free cuppa?
  • Did you know that we have also crafted a tea blend that's perfect for dairy alternatives? New Perfect with Dairy-Free is true to its word, a special blend that perfectly complements your dairy-free choice, giving you a great tasting cuppa every time. All the taste without the compromise
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified 100% certified black tea
  • Pyramid® bags with a rich, rounded taste
  • 85 years of quality tea
  • Pack size: 522g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Black Tea1, Natural Flavouring, 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get the brew that's right for you!
  • Make It, Dip & Dash, Cause a Stir, Stew the Brew, Tight Squeeze and Slam Dunk
  • For the best cup of PG tips, use one bag per cup, add freshly boiled water and then let it brew to your favourite strength.

Number of uses

180 pyramid® tea bags Average contents

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Comments or questions?
  • Call free on 0800 454611 between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday or visit www.pgtips.co.uk
  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

522g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuestea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 100ml**tea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 200 ml serving**%* per 200 mlPer 200ml† (170 ml tea, 30 ml semi-skimmed milk)
Energy 2 kJ / <1 kcal4 kJ / <1 kcal< 1 %59 kJ / 14 kcal
Fat nilnil0 %0.5 g
of which saturates nilnil0 %0.3 g
Carbohydrate tracetrace0 %1.4 g
of which sugars nilnil0 %1.4 g
Protein 0.1 g0.2 g0.4 %1.1 g
Salt nilnil0 %trace
**Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (no milk, no sugar)----
* % of reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
† Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (170 ml tea, 30 ml semi-skimmed milk)----

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

A strong tasting decaf!

3 stars

As I'm used to drinking decaf tea - I found this one just too strong - but it would be good for someone wishing to convert from ordinary to decaf as they wouldn't think it was too weak.

