Pg Tips Decaffeinated 70 Tea Bags 203G

4.5(205)Write a review
Pg Tips Decaffeinated 70 Tea Bags 203G
£ 2.00
£0.99/100g

Offer

Each cup (200ml) - before adding milk contains
  • Energy4 kJ <1 kcal
    <1%
  • FatNil
    0%
  • SaturatesNil
    0%
  • SugarsNil
    0%
  • SaltNil
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2 kJ / < 1 kcal

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated black tea with natural flavouring.
  • Supporting our tea farmers for a sustainable future
  • PG tips was the first tea in the UK to carry the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal, which means that we're working to look after the environment and support our lovely tea farmers. All our tea is farmed by workers earning just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children.
  • Show us how you like it on Facebook or Twitter
  • Decaf tea the way it should be
  • We get excited about all things tea at PG tips. But this, ladies and gentlemen, is big. We're chuffed to introduce our best-tasting decaf - Ever. With a natural flavour inspired by the aroma of our tea gardens in Kericho, Kenya, this is a tasty cuppa. Rich, fresh and rounded, The Tasty Decaf is a regular cuppa just without the caffeine2
  • 2Contains less than 0.2 % caffeine
  • Fancy a dairy-free cuppa?
  • Did you know that we have also crafted a tea blend that's perfect for dairy alternatives? New Perfect with Dairy-Free is true to its word, a special blend that perfectly complements your dairy-free choice, giving you a great tasting cuppa every time.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified 100% certified black tea
  • Pyramid® bags with a rich, rounded taste
  • 85 years of quality tea
  • Pack size: 203g

Information

Ingredients

Decaffeinated Black Tea1, Natural Flavouring, 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get the brew that's right for you!
  • Make It, Dip & Dash, Cause a Stir, Stew the Brew, Tight Squeeze and Slam Dunk
  • For the best cup of PG tips, use one bag per cup, add freshly boiled water and then let it brew to your favourite strength.

Number of uses

70 pyramid® tea bags Average contents

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • PG tips,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Return to

  • Comments or questions?
  • Call free on 0800 454611 between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday or visit www.pgtips.co.uk
Net Contents

203g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuestea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 100 ml**tea infusion (no milk, no sugar) Per 200 ml serving**%* per 200 mlper 200ml† (170 ml tea, 30 ml semi-skimmed milk)
Energy 2 kJ / < 1 kcal4 kJ / < 1 kcal<1 %59 kJ / 14 kcal
Fat nilnil0 %0.5 g
of which saturates nilnil0 %0.3 g
Carbohydrate tracetrace0 %1.4 g
of which sugars nilnil0 %1.4 g
Protein 0.1 g0.2 g0.4 %1.1 g
Salt nilnil0 %trace
**Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (no milk, no sugar)----
* % of reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
† Typical values based on tea brewed with freshly boiled water for 1-2 minutes (170 ml tea, 30 ml semi-skimmed milk)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

205 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great taste, but don't like using plastic tea bags

4 stars

Would be good to have a loose leaf version, so I didn't use all these plastic tea bags. But this tea has a great taste for a decaf. Please introduce a loose tea option for your decaf.

Decaf tea bags

5 stars

Pg tips decaf have got to be the best ever. You would never know they were. Delicious flavour. Well done PG

Makes a very nice cup of tea.

5 stars

Makes a very nice cup of tea.

PG - Get rid of "Tasty" decaff tea

1 stars

We have enjoyed the previous version of PG decaff for many years, but this new version is revolting and we are now having to try out other makes. Why is it, that when a company has a perfectly good product, they change it for something inferior? The answer is probably some new marketing manager trying to justify his/her inflated salary!

No nice

1 stars

Got a strange tea, not pleasant at all

PG tips The Tasty Decaf Tea

4 stars

Great taste, honestly I couldn't actually tell the difference between this and caffeinated tea bags. Great for late night drinkers like myself, will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Regina1234

5 stars

I did not drink pg tips before. but from now on it's herate number one for me and my family. I'm very tasty, I recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

PG tips The best decaf

5 stars

I love tea but try to avoid caffeine. Most decaf nonflavored black teas I have two use two bags for one cup and the tea STILL lacks depth of flavor. I only used one bag of PG tips decaf and it's like I'm drinking real tea again. I highly recommend. PG Tips makes an excellent decaf tea, better than most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice teste

4 stars

I never drink before tea with PG tips and decaf product. I thought that the low price is suggested and isn’t good. After trying, I must admit I'm wrong. The tea has a very a delicate and a light flavor. Now is my favourite tea before bedding. I will buy often now this tea and also I would like try other tea from this company. I don’t like this teabags. I prefer teabags with a cord. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful cup of tay/tea

5 stars

I received our box of tea and immediately we notice the famous pyramid bag and the beautiful scent of tea. It was a fresh scent so we were expecting quite a light flavour . Having brewed up for at least 2 minutes as recommended, I added just a little sugar and milk and was shocked to find a wholesome and full flavour bursting with sweet notes. I found that the tea was great without the sugar! Even better was that my wife, who doesn't really drink tea, loves the taste and we give this to our autistic son, so he can enjoy his tea, without the caffeine hit! For our family we will be definitely buying PG Tips decaf on a regular basis, and I love my tea, so this is a win win, bags of taste and no caffeine so it's perfect for supper time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 205 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

