Pg Tips Decaffeinated 70 Tea Bags 203G

Great taste, but don't like using plastic tea bags
Would be good to have a loose leaf version, so I didn't use all these plastic tea bags. But this tea has a great taste for a decaf. Please introduce a loose tea option for your decaf.
Decaf tea bags
Pg tips decaf have got to be the best ever. You would never know they were. Delicious flavour. Well done PG
Makes a very nice cup of tea.
Makes a very nice cup of tea.
PG - Get rid of "Tasty" decaff tea
We have enjoyed the previous version of PG decaff for many years, but this new version is revolting and we are now having to try out other makes. Why is it, that when a company has a perfectly good product, they change it for something inferior? The answer is probably some new marketing manager trying to justify his/her inflated salary!
No nice
Got a strange tea, not pleasant at all
PG tips The Tasty Decaf Tea
Great taste, honestly I couldn't actually tell the difference between this and caffeinated tea bags. Great for late night drinkers like myself, will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Regina1234
I did not drink pg tips before. but from now on it's herate number one for me and my family. I'm very tasty, I recommend it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PG tips The best decaf
I love tea but try to avoid caffeine. Most decaf nonflavored black teas I have two use two bags for one cup and the tea STILL lacks depth of flavor. I only used one bag of PG tips decaf and it's like I'm drinking real tea again. I highly recommend. PG Tips makes an excellent decaf tea, better than most. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice teste
I never drink before tea with PG tips and decaf product. I thought that the low price is suggested and isn’t good. After trying, I must admit I'm wrong. The tea has a very a delicate and a light flavor. Now is my favourite tea before bedding. I will buy often now this tea and also I would like try other tea from this company. I don’t like this teabags. I prefer teabags with a cord. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful cup of tay/tea
I received our box of tea and immediately we notice the famous pyramid bag and the beautiful scent of tea. It was a fresh scent so we were expecting quite a light flavour . Having brewed up for at least 2 minutes as recommended, I added just a little sugar and milk and was shocked to find a wholesome and full flavour bursting with sweet notes. I found that the tea was great without the sugar! Even better was that my wife, who doesn't really drink tea, loves the taste and we give this to our autistic son, so he can enjoy his tea, without the caffeine hit! For our family we will be definitely buying PG Tips decaf on a regular basis, and I love my tea, so this is a win win, bags of taste and no caffeine so it's perfect for supper time! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]