3(4)Write a review
Tesco Kind And Pure Refresh Face Wipes 25Pk
£ 1.00
£4.00/100sheet

Product Description

  • Tesco Kind & Pure Refreshing Facial Cleansing Wipes
  • Tesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy looking skin. Our Refreshing Facial Cleansing Wipes, with Seaweed & Cucumber + Pro Vitamin B5, have been carefully formulated to gently cleanse and remove make up (including waterproof mascara) while refreshing your face
  • For sensitive skin Refreshing Facial Cleansing Wipes Seaweed & Cucumber + Pro Vitamin B5 Cleanses and removes make up Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 25SHT

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycereth-7 Caprylate/Caprate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Poloxamer 184, Butylene Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Glycerin, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel back label, remove wipe and reseal immediately, gently wipe over face and neck.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25 Wipes

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Bin it Left face stickier. Had to wash off

1 stars

Used over face. Lsft very sticky. Would not recommend

Packaging awful, product fine.

2 stars

Pads clean eye make up well but packaging is badly designed. I found it almost impossible to just remove one at a time so will not be buying again.

Really pleased with these, exceeded my expectation

5 stars

Really pleased with these, exceeded my expectations for the price, nice, thick wipes removed my make up better than more expensive brands.

These facial wipes are really great - they make my

5 stars

These facial wipes are really great - they make my sensitive skin feel so clean and refreshed it does not dry your skin . Excellent value for money- 10/10 . I would recommend them - they are handy to keep in your hand bag

