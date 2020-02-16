Tesco Kind And Pure Refresh Face Wipes 25Pk

Bin it Left face stickier. Had to wash off
Used over face. Lsft very sticky. Would not recommend
Packaging awful, product fine.
Pads clean eye make up well but packaging is badly designed. I found it almost impossible to just remove one at a time so will not be buying again.
Really pleased with these, exceeded my expectation
Really pleased with these, exceeded my expectations for the price, nice, thick wipes removed my make up better than more expensive brands.
These facial wipes are really great - they make my
These facial wipes are really great - they make my sensitive skin feel so clean and refreshed it does not dry your skin . Excellent value for money- 10/10 . I would recommend them - they are handy to keep in your hand bag