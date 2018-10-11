By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Sweet Potato & Red Pepper Corn Chips 5X30g

Tesco Free From Sweet Potato & Red Pepper Corn Chips 5X30g
£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
Each bag
  • Energy592kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1973kJ / 470kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free maize snacks made with sweet potato, coriander and red pepper and a sweet tomato seasoning.
  • Maize snacks with sweet potato, coriander and red pepper and a sweet tomato seasoning
  • Crispy corn strips with a smokey barbeque flavour, perfect for snacking.
  • Milk, wheat & gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Potato, Sugar, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Tomato Powder, Dried Onion, Coriander, Balsamic Vinegar Powder [Wine Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Grape Must], Bell Pepper, Ground Spices [Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin], Dried Garlic, Smoked Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bag (30g)
Energy1973kJ / 470kcal592kJ / 141kcal
Fat17.9g5.4g
Saturates1.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate70.4g21.1g
Sugars2.8g0.8g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein5.5g1.7g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Tasty treat

5 stars

Really enjoyed these. Bursting with flavour!

