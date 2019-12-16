By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salted Caramel Munch Bars 192G

£ 0.89
£0.46/100g
One bar
  • Energy560kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Oats, wheat and salted caramel bar half coated in milk chocolate
  • MILK CHOCOLATE BOTTOM Crispy cereals tumbled with salted caramel, dipped in silky chocolate. Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 192g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Oat Flakes (21%), Milk Chocolate (17%)[Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Wheat Flakes (13%)[Wheat, Salt, Barley Malt Extract], Crispy Cereals [Rice Flour, Sugar, Malted Wheat, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Rice Starch, Salt], Salted Caramel Pieces (3.5%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Fat, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitols), Salt, Caramel [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar], Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place way from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Spain

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

192g e (6 x 32g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (32g)
Energy1749kJ / 416kcal560kJ / 133kcal
Fat12.0g3.8g
Saturates6.7g2.1g
Carbohydrate68.0g21.8g
Sugars30.0g9.6g
Fibre4.2g1.3g
Protein6.8g2.2g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Very moreish!

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous I can’t get enough of these. If you like salted caramel you’ll love these. Great value as well

love them BUT

2 stars

i love them ,would always buy them BUT THEY HAVE PALM OIL IN ,i'm into saving the planet, i thought TESCO was to.SO although i love them i wont be buying them again

Yum, yum, yum!

5 stars

These are SO YUMMY!!!!! Tried on a whim not expecting much but oh boy they are yum, my new breakfast snack the salted caramel comes through & is very smooth, texture is very nice also. Great price nothing on the market compares.

Chewy but tasty

4 stars

I found these to be very tasty and sweet but they were more chewy than I would have liked ,very nice though and I would eat them again.

