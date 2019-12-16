Tesco Salted Caramel Munch Bars 192G

Very moreish!
Absolutely gorgeous I can’t get enough of these. If you like salted caramel you’ll love these. Great value as well
love them BUT
i love them ,would always buy them BUT THEY HAVE PALM OIL IN ,i'm into saving the planet, i thought TESCO was to.SO although i love them i wont be buying them again
Yum, yum, yum!
These are SO YUMMY!!!!! Tried on a whim not expecting much but oh boy they are yum, my new breakfast snack the salted caramel comes through & is very smooth, texture is very nice also. Great price nothing on the market compares.
Chewy but tasty
I found these to be very tasty and sweet but they were more chewy than I would have liked ,very nice though and I would eat them again.