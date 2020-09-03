Tesco Pumpkin Seeds Almond & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

Big chunky almonds ruined it
Why did yous add almonds? These where my favourite bar but not any more
Great all round low carb keto snack.
Very tasty and a great snack, well balanced with the dark chocolate great product for those on keto/low carb diets.
Buy these if you like a seedy snack.
If you like seeds and fancy a better protein to carb ratio in your snacks then definitely give these a go. They're a great price too.
I love these
I love these bars, they make a really tasty snack. They are rather low in sugar and high in both fibre and protein, and therefore are a healthier alternative to the traditional cereal bar which is often packed full of added sugars.
70 % seeds!
70 % seeds, 15 %chocolate, 15 % sweet goo to hold it all together. Probably the best option on the market and certainly the best value.
YUK!
Disgusting. First mouthful , full of seeds and really hard aswell, not soft like normal cereal bars. You would think this sort of bar is vegan but it’s not, it contains milk. It’s just nasty, will not be buying again!
Why is it not longer available?
I really like this bar. It tastes great, has a low sugar and high protein content and is cheaper than most other similar bars. But every time I try to order a pack it is "currently unavailable" Why?
No cloying sweetness
A subtle and pleasing refined taste for adults put off by today's norm of cloying sweetness. A surprise discovery, hiding modestly on a shelf of glucose-syrup bars: sugar is not mentioned until the 4th ingredient (dark chocolate). You can finish this bar without regret.
Healthy and protein-rich!
So healthy! These bars contain way more protein than all the bars that call themselves protein bars! And are loaded with lovely pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Not to mention the delicious dark chocolate (just enough). Planning to stock up on these!
Delicious and crunchy
Good quality bar with not too much sugar..delicious and crunchy. Shelves empty much too quickly. I can't always get them.