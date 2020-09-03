By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pumpkin Seeds Almond & Dark Chocolate Bars 140G

£ 1.50
£1.08/100g
One bar
  • Energy845kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2415kJ / 582kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and almonds with a dark chocolate base
  • PACKED WITH SEEDS Cold pressed with sunflower seeds and dipped in rich dark chocolate Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sunflower Seeds (28%), Pumpkin Seed (24%), Almonds (17%), Dark Chocolate (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Rice Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e (4 x 35g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2415kJ / 582kcal845kJ / 204kcal
Fat45.0g15.8g
Saturates8.4g2.9g
Carbohydrate21.0g7.4g
Sugars16.0g5.6g
Fibre6.6g2.3g
Protein20.0g7.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Big chunky almonds ruined it

3 stars

Why did yous add almonds? These where my favourite bar but not any more

Great all round low carb keto snack.

5 stars

Very tasty and a great snack, well balanced with the dark chocolate great product for those on keto/low carb diets.

Buy these if you like a seedy snack.

5 stars

If you like seeds and fancy a better protein to carb ratio in your snacks then definitely give these a go. They're a great price too.

I love these

5 stars

I love these bars, they make a really tasty snack. They are rather low in sugar and high in both fibre and protein, and therefore are a healthier alternative to the traditional cereal bar which is often packed full of added sugars.

70 % seeds!

5 stars

70 % seeds, 15 %chocolate, 15 % sweet goo to hold it all together. Probably the best option on the market and certainly the best value.

YUK!

1 stars

Disgusting. First mouthful , full of seeds and really hard aswell, not soft like normal cereal bars. You would think this sort of bar is vegan but it’s not, it contains milk. It’s just nasty, will not be buying again!

Why is it not longer available?

5 stars

I really like this bar. It tastes great, has a low sugar and high protein content and is cheaper than most other similar bars. But every time I try to order a pack it is "currently unavailable" Why?

No cloying sweetness

5 stars

A subtle and pleasing refined taste for adults put off by today's norm of cloying sweetness. A surprise discovery, hiding modestly on a shelf of glucose-syrup bars: sugar is not mentioned until the 4th ingredient (dark chocolate). You can finish this bar without regret.

Healthy and protein-rich!

5 stars

So healthy! These bars contain way more protein than all the bars that call themselves protein bars! And are loaded with lovely pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Not to mention the delicious dark chocolate (just enough). Planning to stock up on these!

Delicious and crunchy

5 stars

Good quality bar with not too much sugar..delicious and crunchy. Shelves empty much too quickly. I can't always get them.

