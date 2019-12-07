Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

Love it
I love it, tastes just like the original
love these
very generous with the nuts,caramel & nougat . delicious chocolate. excellent value
TOO MUCH SALT!!!
Skinny bars
These bars are tasty and not a lot different from snickers bars. However, they have replace the Tesco's Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 8 x 40g. Whilst the grams say they are the same, they do appear to be a lot thinner and have less nuts in them. Plus you get two bars less than you used to for pretty much the same price.
Not good value
Much small than before and now there are only about 2nuts in each bar shame you only get 6 in a pack instead of 8 before rebranding and only a few pence cheaper not good