By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 6 X 40G
£ 0.89
£0.37/100g
One bar
  • Energy832kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars17.9g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2081kJ / 497kcal

Product Description

  • Soft nougat bars topped with smooth caramel and peanuts, covered in milk chocolate
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SNACK SIZE
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Vanilla Extract], Peanut, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e (6 x 40g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2081kJ / 497kcal832kJ / 199kcal
Fat25.5g10.2g
Saturates10.0g4.0g
Carbohydrate57.7g23.1g
Sugars44.8g17.9g
Fibre1.1g0.4g
Protein8.7g3.5g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (36%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Vanilla Extract], Peanut, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

I love it, tastes just like the original

love these

5 stars

very generous with the nuts,caramel & nougat . delicious chocolate. excellent value

TOO MUCH SALT!!!

1 stars

TOO MUCH SALT!!!

Skinny bars

3 stars

These bars are tasty and not a lot different from snickers bars. However, they have replace the Tesco's Nutty Nougat Caramel Bars 8 x 40g. Whilst the grams say they are the same, they do appear to be a lot thinner and have less nuts in them. Plus you get two bars less than you used to for pretty much the same price.

Not good value

2 stars

Much small than before and now there are only about 2nuts in each bar shame you only get 6 in a pack instead of 8 before rebranding and only a few pence cheaper not good

Usually bought next

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

£ 0.89
£0.37/100g

Tesco Crunchy Caramel Bars 5 X 42G

£ 0.89
£0.42/100g

Tesco Bourbon Creams Biscuits 296G

£ 0.45
£0.15/100g

Tesco Cosmic Whip Bars 8 X 22G

£ 0.89
£0.51/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here