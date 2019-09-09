Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

Dreamy, is the right name for them
These are excellent, just the right size for a snack, and much nicer than a similar product. Well named Tesco, these are dreamy.
Lovely. Just like eating a mini Mars bar! Yummy.
Great alternative
A great alternative to a MB!! Loved the amount of caramel.
Why have you changed these
Why have you changed the packaging of these! And you are stating they are ne. They are not new you used to sell the, ina pack of 8 now there are only 6; 8 was perfect why change. Won’t be buying again