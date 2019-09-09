By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G

Tesco Dreamy Caramel Bars 6 X 40G
£ 0.89
£0.37/100g
One bar (40g)
  • Energy776kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.8g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars21.9g
    24%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1940kJ / 462kcal

Product Description

  • Soft nougat topped with smooth caramel and covered with milk chocolate.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • SNACK SIZE
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (40%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Barley Malt Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Dried Egg White.

Milk Chocolate cotains: Cocoa solids 27% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e (6 x 40g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1940kJ / 462kcal776kJ / 185kcal
Fat19.5g7.8g
Saturates11.4g4.6g
Carbohydrate66.9g26.8g
Sugars54.7g21.9g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein4.3g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • not required
4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Dreamy, is the right name for them

5 stars

These are excellent, just the right size for a snack, and much nicer than a similar product. Well named Tesco, these are dreamy.

Lovely. Just like eating a mini Mars bar! Yummy.

5 stars

Lovely. Just like eating a mini Mars bar! Yummy.

Great alternative

4 stars

A great alternative to a MB!! Loved the amount of caramel.

Why have you changed these

1 stars

Why have you changed the packaging of these! And you are stating they are ne. They are not new you used to sell the, ina pack of 8 now there are only 6; 8 was perfect why change. Won’t be buying again

