Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml

3(5)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • #HaloTopUK
  • Let's Not Rush This™
  • It's worth the wait™
  • You might notice that your Halo Top sometimes freezes a little hard-and that's a good thing! One of the reasons is because we don't use artificial sweeteners or softeners.
  • So give it a couple minutes on the counter and see just how good Halo Top can be!
  • 320 calories per tub
  • Coconut milk
  • Source of protein
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - D.E.
  • Pack size: 473ml
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (Coconut Cream, Water), Prebiotic Fibre, Caramel Swirl (6%) (Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Flavours, Brown Rice Protein, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Sweetener (Erythritol), Rice Protein Concentrate, Emulsifier (Vegetable Glycerin), Pea Protein Isolate, Natural Flavour, Organic Stabiliser (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt, Organic Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides (Stevia)), Contains 6% of Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes other Tree Nuts, Milk, Eggs, Wheat and Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed For the best before date see base of tub

Number of uses

Servings Per Container, Serving Size 118ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServingPer 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 335 kJ285 kJ
-80 kcal68 kcal3%
Fat 3g2.5g4%
of which Saturates 2.4g2g10%
Carbohydrate, total17g14g5%
of which Sugars6.1g5.2g6%
of which Polyols 5g4.2g
Fibre 4.7g4g16%
Protein 2.6g2.2g4%
Salt 0.16g0.14g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy dairy free ice cream

5 stars

Tasty dairy free ice cream,

Not for me

2 stars

No better than others of the same ilk but more expensive.

Odd aftertaste

2 stars

Smells great, but the texture and especially the odd aftertaste put our family off this product.

Disappointed

1 stars

Sandy texture and unpleasant flavour.

Amazing

5 stars

My girlfriend bought this vegan I've cream for herself but made me a cone. I found it tasted like cookie dough ice cream rather than salted caramel. I am not vegan, I'm not a vegetarian but this was amazing. Maybe the best ice cream I've had. No kidding.

