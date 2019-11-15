Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml

Yummy dairy free ice cream
Tasty dairy free ice cream,
Not for me
No better than others of the same ilk but more expensive.
Odd aftertaste
Smells great, but the texture and especially the odd aftertaste put our family off this product.
Disappointed
Sandy texture and unpleasant flavour.
Amazing
My girlfriend bought this vegan I've cream for herself but made me a cone. I found it tasted like cookie dough ice cream rather than salted caramel. I am not vegan, I'm not a vegetarian but this was amazing. Maybe the best ice cream I've had. No kidding.