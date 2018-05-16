Halo Top Cookies & Cream Ice Cream 473Ml

Product Description
- Cookies & Cream Ice Cream with Sugar and Sweeteners
- You might notice that your Halo Top sometimes freezes a little hard - and that's a good thing! One of the reasons is because we don't use artificial sweeteners or softeners. So give it a couple minute on the counter and see just how good Halo Top can be!
- 320 calories per tub
- Only 6.4g sugar per serving
- High protein
- No trans fat
- No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
- Vegetarian-friendly
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 473ml
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Eggs, Sweetener (Erythritol), Dietary Fibre, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Cookie Crumbs (2.5%) (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Natural Cocoa, Salt), Emulsifier (Vegetable Glycerin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavours, Organic Stabiliser (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Organic Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides (Stevia)), Contains 5% of Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed For the best before date see base of tub
Number of uses
Servings Per Container 4; Serving Size 118ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Eden Creamery LLC,
- Los Angeles,
- CA 90027,
- USA.
Importer address
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|335 kJ
|283 kJ
|-
|80 kcal
|68 kcal
|3%
|Fat
|2.5g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|1.3g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate, total
|15g
|14g
|5%
|of which Sugars
|6.4g
|5.4g
|6%
|of which Polyols
|5.3g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|2.6g
|10%
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.1g
|8%
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.17g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
