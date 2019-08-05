Halo Top Birthday Cake Ice Cream 473Ml

I didn't like the taste or texture of this. It's
I didn't like the taste or texture of this. It's not a great alternative to "full fat" ice cream.
Very tasty. Like marzipan and icing. Could easily eat the whole tub.
This ice cream would get 5 stars as it amazing but you hardly ever get a full tub which makes it overpriced. When you squeeze it there’s lot’s of air. I returned it once but got to the point where it was a hassle to keep taking it back. Please sort out Tesco as this ice cream is awesome otherwise
What happened to the rest of my ice cream? Tub was only half full. Rip off, nice ice cream but not worth the money.