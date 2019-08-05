By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Birthday Cake Ice Cream 473Ml

3(4)Write a review
Halo Top Birthday Cake Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml
Per Tub
  • Energy1339 kJ 320 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335 kJ

Product Description

  • Ice cream with colour sprinkles, sugar and sweeteners.
  • 320 calories per tub
  • High protein
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ml
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Eggs, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Sweetener (Erythritol), Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Glycerol), Whey Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Arabic Gum), Rainbow Sprinkles (0.5%) (Sugar, Corn Starch, Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil, Natural Colours (Turmeric, Annatto, Beetroot Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Beta Carotene)), Natural Flavour, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glycerides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Wheat, Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For the best before date see base of tub.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 118ml**Per 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 335 kJ251 kJ
-80 kcal60 kcal3%
Fat 2.0g1.7g2%
of which Saturates0.9g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate, total11.9g10.1g4%
of which Sugars5.8g4.9g5%
of which Polyols 5.5g4.7g
Protein4.7g4.0g8%
Salt0.2g0.2g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains 4 portions---
**each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml---

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I didn't like the taste or texture of this. It's

2 stars

I didn't like the taste or texture of this. It's not a great alternative to "full fat" ice cream.

Very tasty. Like marzipan and icing. Could easily

5 stars

Very tasty. Like marzipan and icing. Could easily eat the whole tub.

Tub not always full

4 stars

This ice cream would get 5 stars as it amazing but you hardly ever get a full tub which makes it overpriced. When you squeeze it there’s lot’s of air. I returned it once but got to the point where it was a hassle to keep taking it back. Please sort out Tesco as this ice cream is awesome otherwise

Only got half a tub

1 stars

What happened to the rest of my ice cream? Tub was only half full. Rip off, nice ice cream but not worth the money.

