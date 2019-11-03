By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Salted Caramel 4X45g

image 1 of Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Salted Caramel 4X45g
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Product Description

  • Salted Chocolate Caramel Dessert
  • Our Farms Grow on Trees
  • To help Southeast Asian farmers, we plant thousands of coconut trees. Our little piece of jungle will regenerate soil and provide wildlife habitat and income for communities.
  • Join the coconut revolution...
  • Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @coconutcollab
  • Free from Dairy but not Temptation
  • Dear dairy, we've found someone else... coconuts! We use them to make all sorts of cultured coconut milk and coconut cream treats. They're our not-so-secret secret weapon. Use them in your recipes too.
  • 129 calories per pot
  • Plant based
  • A world of good
  • Ethically sourced
  • We plant trees
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (35%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Dark Chocolate (18%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Caramel (15%) (Sugar, Water), Sugar, Cocoa Powder (2%), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Caramel Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 45kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (45g)
Energy 1197kJ539kJ
-286kcal129kcal
Fat 14g6.2g
of which Saturates 11g4.8g
Carbohydrate 37g17g
of which Sugars 37g17g
Fibre 1.5g0.7g
Protein 2.6g1.2g
Salt 0.3g0.1g

Great taste:)

4 stars

Love these little choc pots, taste so good and are great as a little chocolate treat for packed lunches, only downside is the size of the pots, would be great if they were made a little bigger:)

