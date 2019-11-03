Coconut Collaborative Dairy Free Salted Caramel 4X45g

Great taste:)
Love these little choc pots, taste so good and are great as a little chocolate treat for packed lunches, only downside is the size of the pots, would be great if they were made a little bigger:)
Coconut Cream (35%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Dark Chocolate (18%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Water, Caramel (15%) (Sugar, Water), Sugar, Cocoa Powder (2%), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Caramel Flavouring
Keep refrigerated
Made in Belgium
4 x 45kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (45g)
|Energy
|1197kJ
|539kJ
|-
|286kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|14g
|6.2g
|of which Saturates
|11g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|37g
|17g
|of which Sugars
|37g
|17g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
