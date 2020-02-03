Tesco Rich Coffee Chocolate 100G

Real Coffee taste
Strong coffee taste, fairly good quality chocolate and ... Gluten free! What more could a coeliac want?
Disappointed
Oh come on Tesco, I was so excited as it’s really hard to find a coffee chocolate and then felt so let down as this definitely isn’t coffee flavoured - just a milky chocolate bar with maybe a small hint of coffee but way too sickly. Be bold and go for the full on coffee hit 😊
What happened to the "Rich Coffee" chocolate bar?
Always liked it and it was the only coffee flavoured chocolate bar I could find, although M & S have bought out a caffeine kick bar which is very good; but it is small and expensive.
Leave it on the shelf
Not particularly a good quality chocolate and no taste of coffee whatsoever. Leave it on the shelf.
Where is the coffee??
Nice texture chocolate but where was the coffee?? No taste of that at all. Disappointed.
Coffeee
I love it Just make the coffee flavour more mocca like (this is too cappuccinoish)
I love sweet things and I love coffee chocolate bu
I love sweet things and I love coffee chocolate but this is too sickly sweet. I couldn't eat it.
Instant coffee? Somewhere?
Too sugary and just a subtle hint of instant coffee. This is not nice to eat. How can chocolate be unpleasant. Tesco ruined chocolate.
Over sweet, lacking coffee flavour.
It is alright as an over sweet milk chocolate but there is little or no coffee flavour. Coffee isn't even included in the list of ingredients but sugar does, in fact it's first giving some indication of how sweet it is.
Where’s the Coffee?.
I love Coffee Chocolate but it is hard to find. I became very excited when I found this bar. Unfortunately I was very disappointed. I’m not even sure if I could taste any coffee at all, “ intense flavours” definitely not. I love coffee in any form. Please please add lots more coffee flavour if not actual ground coffee beans. This is nowhere near “ Rich Coffee” ☹️