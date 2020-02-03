By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rich Coffee Chocolate 100G

3(26)Write a review
Tesco Rich Coffee Chocolate 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
2 squares
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars11.1g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2282kJ / 547kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee Flavoured Milk chocolate
  • Intense favours blended for a smooth mocha taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Vanilla Extract.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain almond, cashew, coconut, hazelnut and pistachio. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2282kJ / 547kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat32.3g6.5g
Saturates20.1g4.0g
Carbohydrate56.6g11.3g
Sugars55.7g11.1g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein6.6g1.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
26 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Real Coffee taste

5 stars

Strong coffee taste, fairly good quality chocolate and ... Gluten free! What more could a coeliac want?

Disappointed

1 stars

Oh come on Tesco, I was so excited as it’s really hard to find a coffee chocolate and then felt so let down as this definitely isn’t coffee flavoured - just a milky chocolate bar with maybe a small hint of coffee but way too sickly. Be bold and go for the full on coffee hit 😊

What happened to the "Rich Coffee" chocolate bar?

5 stars

Always liked it and it was the only coffee flavoured chocolate bar I could find, although M & S have bought out a caffeine kick bar which is very good; but it is small and expensive.

Leave it on the shelf

2 stars

Not particularly a good quality chocolate and no taste of coffee whatsoever. Leave it on the shelf.

Where is the coffee??

3 stars

Nice texture chocolate but where was the coffee?? No taste of that at all. Disappointed.

Coffeee

5 stars

I love it Just make the coffee flavour more mocca like (this is too cappuccinoish)

I love sweet things and I love coffee chocolate bu

1 stars

I love sweet things and I love coffee chocolate but this is too sickly sweet. I couldn't eat it.

Instant coffee? Somewhere?

1 stars

Too sugary and just a subtle hint of instant coffee. This is not nice to eat. How can chocolate be unpleasant. Tesco ruined chocolate.

Over sweet, lacking coffee flavour.

2 stars

It is alright as an over sweet milk chocolate but there is little or no coffee flavour. Coffee isn't even included in the list of ingredients but sugar does, in fact it's first giving some indication of how sweet it is.

Where’s the Coffee?.

2 stars

I love Coffee Chocolate but it is hard to find. I became very excited when I found this bar. Unfortunately I was very disappointed. I’m not even sure if I could taste any coffee at all, “ intense flavours” definitely not. I love coffee in any form. Please please add lots more coffee flavour if not actual ground coffee beans. This is nowhere near “ Rich Coffee” ☹️

