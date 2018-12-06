Tesco Silky Milk Chocolate 100G

but is it palm oil free?
lovely tasting chocolate, able to recycle all packaging but not sure if it is completely free from palm oil. It would be great if tesco clarified this on the ingredient list.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2285kJ / 547kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in Italy
5 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Metal check local recycling
100g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2285kJ / 547kcal
|457kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|20.1g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|57.3g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|55.0g
|11.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020