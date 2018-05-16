Kp Nuts Salted Cashews 110G

- Energy758kJ 183kcal9%
- Fat14g20%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2526kJ
Product Description
- Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Cashew Nuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.
Number of uses
3 - 4 servings per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on nuts.
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Serving
|Energy
|2526kJ
|758kJ
|-
|609kcal
|183kcal
|Fat
|48g
|14g
|of which Saturates
|9.2g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|6.0g
|of which Sugars
|5.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|21g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.30g
|3 - 4 servings per pack
|-
|-
Safety information
Remember small children can choke on nuts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020