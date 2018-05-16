By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kp Nuts Salted Cashews 110G

image 1 of Kp Nuts Salted Cashews 110G
£ 3.20
£2.91/100g
Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy758kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2526kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Salted Cashew Nuts
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G
Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.

Number of uses

3 - 4 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm), Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 2526kJ758kJ
-609kcal183kcal
Fat 48g14g
of which Saturates9.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate 20g6.0g
of which Sugars5.8g1.7g
Fibre 4.8g1.4g
Protein 21g6.3g
Salt 1.0g0.30g
3 - 4 servings per pack--

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on nuts.

