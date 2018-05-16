Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Foam 225Ml

Product Description
- Self Tanning Foam 1 Hour Express
- Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Experience a sun-kissed Australian tan in just 1 hour with Bondi Sands Express Self Tanning Foam. Infused with a scent of coconut, this ultra lightweight aerosol foam will leave your skin glowing like a day on Bondi beach.
- Salon quality
- Coconut scent
- Quick dry formula
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 225ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Dihydroxyacetone, Butane, Isobutane, Glycerin, Propane, Ethoxydiglycol, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Erythrulose, Bisabolol, Farnesol, Coumarin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Red 4 (CI 14700), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Propellant: Hydrocarbon
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1 For an even streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean, exfoliated and free of any moisturisers.
- Step 2 Apply Express Self Tanning Foam liberally to a tanning mitt before using a long sweeping motion to legs, arms and body. Use remaining residue on tanning mitt for face, elbows and knees.
- Step 3 Rinse skin after 1 hour for a long lasting dark tan. For the darkest tan leave foam on skin for 2-3 hours. Shower with warm water and gently pat skin dry.
- Time: 30 Minutes, Level of colour: Light / Medium
- Time: 1 Hour, Level of colour: Dark
- Time: 2-3 Hours, Level of colour: Darkest
Warnings
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. Test on a small area. If irritation, redness or itchiness occurs, discontinue use.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
- If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin.
- DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER. MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCES - NO SMOKING. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR IGNITION SOURCE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C/122°F. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Return to
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Net Contents
225ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
