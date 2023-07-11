We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200Ml

Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser 200Ml

4.3(894)
£17.50

£8.75/100ml

Bondi Sands Self
Self Tan EraserSand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image.Bondi Sands revolutionary Self Tan Eraser technology effectively removes self tan without harmful ingredients and excessive exfoliation in just 5 minutes. This unique cleansing formula also moisturises and leaves the skin silky smooth.
Instant self tan removal gentle foaming cleanserNot tested on animals
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Water/Aqua/EAU, Urea, Ethoxydiglycol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1 For best results, apply Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser to dry skin after at least 3 days of applying self-tan.Step 2 Pump foam applicator firmly and apply Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser liberally to the skin. Leave the Self Tan Eraser on the skin for at least 5 minutes.Step 3 Shower with warm water using a wet face cloth to wipe away the tan. For more stubborn areas or dry skin, use the Bondi Sands Exfoliating Mitt to gently remove the tan.

